The spokesperson for the deputies expelled from Vox, Juan Jose Liarte, began his speech in the second debate session of the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia recalling a night in which he had a glass of sake with his sensei after the words of the spokesman for Cs, Juan José Molina. “I prefer Shintoism to Christianity because we can kill our enemy,” the ‘orange’ spokesman told him. Liarte replied: “You have not read the history of Europe.”

Regarding the decision to vote ‘no’ to the motion of censure by the group it represents, Liarte pointed out that it is addressed to «That in the time that is left to the legislature, whatever it may be, the Government is stable. To begin to negotiate, the freedom of families when choosing the education of their children was paramount. ” Taking for sure that this initiative will not go ahead, the spokesman for the Vox parliamentary group assured Conesa that “the main defeat he receives today is that everyone in the Region has seen that socialist principles are for sale when it comes to armchairs. ».

Liarte condemned the attitude that the deputies showed both in the first and in the second session of debate in the Assembly, in which the reproaches and insults were numerous and the tone was raised too much. “It is time to leave the confrontation behind because the crisis of the motion is over. Continuing with the bitter confrontation today has been doubly unsightly as useless».

“The Region needs us to work together from now on,” asked Juan José Liarte, who asked the deputies to become “honored” people and join forces, especially between the PP and the PSOE, in order to achieve objectives such as improving the financing system, the logistics activity area of ​​Cartagena, the Gorguel, recovering the Mar Menor and defending the Transfer.

The spokesman for those expelled from Vox pointed out that “the crisis of the vote of no confidence has ended. Some will be happy and others will be disappointed, but what no one can deny is that Mrs. Martínez Vidal has been brave. Liarte wanted to make it clear that now is the time when “We all have to think if we want to be in the group of honest people”.