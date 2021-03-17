The spokesman for the parliamentary group Vox, although expelled by the party, Juan José Liarte, was in favor of reaching agreements with the Popular Party on Wednesday, but warned that “promises no longer work.” Liarte said he was convinced that both the dissident deputies of Ciudadanos and those who have promoted the motion of censure “have moved by principle.” That was the main theory that Liarte put forward, whose speech focused on defending that idea and did not make clear the meaning of his vote or that of the other two deputies he represents, key to the outcome of the motion.

The spokesman addressed “the thugs” to recall that the deputies swore to “defend the interests of the Region of Murcia.” And he maintained that “whoever insists on speaking of turncoats attacks the prohibition of the imperative mandate.” He defended his decision, but also claimed to understand the presentation of a motion of censure.

However, he issued several warnings: “We will never vote against anyone.” Neither against Podemos nor in favor of the PP “just because it is on the right.” “Some unscrupulous politicians are interested in having tension, we are not,” he said. Liarte was in favor of “the reunification of the center-right” that, according to him, the PP is pursuing. But he warned that “words and promises no longer serve” neither the Spaniards, nor the Murcian and the three deputies, he told López Miras. And he concluded with a proposal to “never depend exclusively on one of the parties.”