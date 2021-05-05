The spokesman for the self-proclaimed regional free deputies of Vox, Juan José Liarte, believes that Vox has to “prepare” and “work” in the Region of Murcia, because “if you want to contest the elections with certain chances of victory against the PP of Fernando López Miras it will be very difficult.”

And it is that López Miras is a person who has achieved «incredible achievements in these two years of legislature; as incredible as the famous murcian butterfly effect Everyone is talking about “, as stated by the deputy expelled from Vox in statements to Onda Regional collected by Europa Press.

“If Vox really wants to offer an alternative to what the PP represents right now, they will have to work hard and change many things; if not, I think it will happen as in Madrid, which will end up becoming a residual force of idealists but with no hope of introducing real changes in society, “he stressed.

Liarte made a «very positive» assessment of the Madrid elections, as well as the one he believes that the “great majority” of the population in Spain does. “Yesterday, the people of Madrid opted again in May for life and freedom.” In his view, it is a reason for “congratulations”.

Thus, he believes that in Spain “a new chapter is opening” and that spring has brought “beautiful and interesting news.” He also stressed that this Tuesday saw the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, “do something that is good for Spain”. When asked if Vox has reached an electoral ceiling, Liarte acknowledged that “it is true that the party has issued an internal resolution for his expulsion, but he warned that” it is not firm “and both he and his colleagues are still from the formation.” Today”.

“And we are very concerned about the future of Vox,” according to Liarte, who believes the results in Madrid have been “mediocre” and it does not satisfy him because the people “have opted for the majority for liberal options, that has resulted in a disproportionate and well-deserved increase, I am not going to say no, of the PP and Ayuso.”

However, he criticized that Vox “has not been able to pick up any of this change towards democracy that has occurred in Madrid.” The reasons, in his opinion, “are too long” to expose, but he believes that some of the people who are in the party at this time and some of the practices that have been denounced in the party by militants from all over Spain in the Last months “maybe they should be taken into account a little and that there is a bit of self-criticism.”

Regarding whether there may be a reflection of those results in the Region, Liarte believes that it is a “bit early” to know all this. «I wish Vox would regenerate, because it has a lot to contribute to the Region «. He recalled that “it was the political force with the most votes in the last elections and, therefore, I believe that if it really regenerates and abandons certain practices and certain people understand that they have no place in a project that pretends to be democratic, I believe that it could contribute a lot to the Region «.