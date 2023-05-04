The deputies of the Regional Assembly of Murcia Juan José Liarte and Francisco José Carrera signed their political epilogue with an open letter to the national president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, in which they denounced him that the party’s State Organization apparatus “ordered us to make a illegal management of the funds of the parliamentary group” and point out that in the Region of Murcia “acts of illegal financing of the party were carried out”.

The letter marks the farewell to Juan José Liarte and Francisco José Carrera, who were elected regional deputies for Vox in the 2019 elections and expelled from the party a year later after preventing the then Vox general secretary, Javier Ortega Smith, from accessing the bank accounts where the subsidy from the Assembly was deposited, as well as dismissing workers from the parliamentary group imposed by the regional leadership.

«Our duty required us to do everything in our power to convey to you the great concern we felt when we saw how the structure and project of the party were being damaged from the General Secretariat: the people who came to Vox when they were being pressured, isolated and mistreated. Vox came to give everything and expect nothing; We are talking about people who, for the most part, contributed an important previous professional career, and it was decided, perhaps precisely for this reason, to corner them and replace them with people whose career, personal or professional, is far from the values ​​and principles that Vox championed, “say the parliamentarians in the letter. “The moral authority of the good leader had been replaced by force and the use of fear that the mediocre needs to impose his will, a method typical of the petty with power,” they add.

However, far from responding to the complaints that the deputies made, the response that Liarte and Carrera obtained from Abascal was “to order that we be illegally expelled from the party, for this reason the Justice sided with us after a few months and decreed, among other things, that the use of public funds from the parliamentary groups that the party was making was illegal.

Liarte and Carrera criticize that the procedure that the party maintained with them “has already been repeated too many times”, with other party leaders such as Macarena Olona or the MEP Mazaly Aguilar. «In the Region of Murcia the organization has been destroyed in Águilas, Cartagena, Murcia, Fuente Álamo, San Pedro del Pinatar, Cehegín, Cieza, Puerto Lumbreras, Totana, Mula and Las Torres de Cotillas. The provincial organization itself is curdled with personalism and cronyism.

“You should know that in other political parties dissent does not amount to blasphemy against the leader; that in other political parties the statutes have not been modified to deprive members of their right to participate, that in other parties the apparatus does not commit fraud in internal elections as happened in Almería or Murcia under the digital presidency of Antelo (who so says Justice, not only us). The answer is not necessarily to go to those parties, the response of greatness would be to assume the mistakes made, try to rectify the course and try to make Vox once again that party with which people who study, read, work… can come to identify yourself,” the letter continues.





Garre’s crush



The deputies also criticize the preparation of the candidacies for the 28-M elections, some of whose members “without any of the values ​​and principles that Vox claimed to defend, whose only value is to be political professionals and reach Vox by a crush of love”, they say, referring to former President Alberto Garre. “We ask you in this open letter to rectify before the next national elections in December, you are on time, do not force the hundreds of thousands who believed and raised this flag to abandon it, because if you do, other flags will pick up these arms,” ​​he concludes. the letter.