The deputies of the Regional Assembly Juan José Liarte and Francisco Carrera requested their withdrawal as Vox militants, a party that expelled them but had to reinstate them by court ruling.

The parliamentarians sent an email to the party in which they communicate that, once the legislature is over after the regional elections, they consider the period of “commitment to the voters” who voted for them in the 2019 elections to have ended. they request their withdrawal as affiliates.

Liarte and Carrera participated in the 2019 elections in the Vox candidacy led by Pascual Salvador. The three were elected deputies, together with María Isabel Campuzano. Liarte was even appointed spokesperson in the Regional Assembly. Carrera was secretary of the Board. The differences with the party began when coordinators were sent from Madrid to control their parliamentary work (among them, the now elected councilor of Murcia Luis Gestoso). Liarte, Carrera and Campuzano hit the table when they withdrew from national leaders, among them Javier Ortega Smith, the powers to operate in the bank account of the parliamentary group, where the Assembly subsidy for operating expenses was deposited. In addition, they fired group workers hired by the party apparatus. See also Guide to buying public debt Vox’s reaction was to expel them as affiliates. However, the regulations of the Assembly allowed them to retain control of the Vox parliamentary group, in which they were until the last months of the legislature, when Pascual Salvador and Campuzano went over to the Mixed Group and disintegrated the Vox Group. A court ruling declared the disciplinary file by which Vox withdrew their affiliate status illegal. The party appealed to the Provincial Court, which has not yet resolved the appeal. It won’t matter what the judges decide, since Liarte and Carrera have already requested their discharge as militants.

