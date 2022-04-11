Due to the arrival of wind and solar parks, the Dutch grids are becoming increasingly crowded. There is also an increasing demand for electricity due to, for example, a growing industry, the increase in electric transport and the arrival of sustainable residential areas. Several network operators have already announced in recent months that their network was filling up in more and more places.

Liander’s new investment plans state that in the period up to and including 2024, it is expected that 3.1 billion euros will be spent to resolve and prevent bottlenecks. The network operator has also budgeted 357 million euros to maintain the gas network and 142 million euros for network-related investments such as the transformation to a digital network.

With all this money, more than 5100 kilometers of medium-voltage cable and 1400 kilometers of low-voltage cable must be laid. Almost 2400 new transformer houses would also have to be installed. See also Russia and China, champions of rejection among Latin Americans

