Guasave, Sinaloa.- Little Liam Santos Valenzuela blew out two candles during his fun birthday party.

The pampering parents, Dan Santos and Yomara Valenzuela, made sure that everything went perfectly, taking care of even the smallest details so that their son could enjoy incredible hours.

The guests attended very punctually, including their grandparents Francisca Valdez, Jesús Santos, Flora Aceves and Guadalupe Valenzuela, as well as the Aceves López, Castro Aceves, Valenzuela García families, among others.