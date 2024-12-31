Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith has announced her engagement to James Bridgewood. The young woman shared the happy moment with her followers accompanied by the message: «Yes a million more times. 12.25.24″, announcing that the proposal was made at Christmas.

The couple made their relationship official in June 2022 and since then, they have shared every moment together through their social networks. From every trip, getaway, detail, to the happy life they share with their daughter, Angelina.

Liam Payne’s ex-partner Sophia

The love story between Sophia and Liam lasted two years, from 2013 to 2015. It all started when They met in Wolverhamptonwhere they initially became friends. “I didn’t actually date her at the time when we were younger. I used to see her at school and we would talk. I asked his sister for her number. “She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me,” Payne confessed in an interview.

The former One Direction member also added that at the time he “just I assumed she wasn’t interested.besides thinking that she was too active for me anyway.” In addition, it was learned that the deceased singer he even talked about marriage with Sophia, but life took them on different paths and they both decided to focus on their careers.









The death of Liam Payne

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel, where he was staying. Although the autopsy revealed that “in the period of at least his last 72 hours, the singer only had traces of polyconsumption of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his body,” the case took an unexpected turn when five people were involved. , including his representative Roger Nores.

Meanwhile, it is known that the Argentine police have officially prosecuted these people and, in addition, have issued preventive detention for two of them: Brian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyrawho would have delivered drugs to the British singer, and whom the justice system seized for 500 thousand dollars.

Despite the tragic turns in Liam Payne’s life, the announcement of Sophia Smith’s engagement to James Bridgwood marks a new chapter filled with hope and happiness. With her daughter Angelina as a witness to her love, Sophia begins this stage with enthusiasm, leaving behind a past of memories and learnings to embrace a promising future with her new family.