Liam Payne will no longer come to Peru on September 1. The former member of One Direction had a concert scheduled in our country, however, through a press release he announced that his tour of South America has been affected by ill health. According to the report, a very serious kidney infection has led him to be admitted to a hospital, for which he has rescheduled his shows in the Latin region.

