The relationship of One Direction singer Liam Payne and model Maya Henry has again foundered. A spokesperson for the musician confirms to People that the engagement of the two has ended.

On Monday, Henry responded to a fan account that shared images of Payne hugging another woman. In the comments, she said: ,,I love the fans, but please stop sending me pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough to know this happened without seeing it.”

However, an anonymous insider told the Daily Mail: “Liam and Maya are no longer together, they broke up for good a month ago. Maya’s comments calling Liam her fiancé are extremely misleading.”

Not good at relationships

The exes first got together in 2018. In 2020, Payne proposed to Henry, but in the spring of 2021, the two separated. "I'm just not that good at relationships," the singer said in a podcast at the time. A few months later, Payne and Henry gave their romance another chance. In March of this year, the couple were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and Payne told People they were still happily engaged.

“We are still here together and we are very, very happy right now. Probably the happiest we’ve ever been. We have been through a lot because of Covid, but I have the feeling that we have come out stronger on the other side.” But a short time later, the relationship turns out to be on the rocks again.

Payne was previously in a relationship with Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a now 5-year-old son, Bear.