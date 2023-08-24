British actor Liam Neeson returns to the big screen, starring in Retribution, a new version of the acclaimed Spanish film El Desconocido, which opens in theaters today.

In this story, Neeson plays Matt Turner, an American businessman living in Berlin who, over the course of a day, finds himself in a race against time. to save his family and his own life. When he takes his children to school, he receives a phone call, and a mysterious voice warns him that his vehicle is full of explosives. In order to protect the family from her and solve the mystery, she must follow the stranger’s instructions and complete a series of tasks against time.

“The concept is immediate and attractive. The movie has themes that really resonate, like money and greed. It’s a movie that will leave you with a better appreciation of what really matters. For me, that’s it. What is really important. Sometimes you need to remember, to take the time to smell the roses, to sit back and enjoy things. So that’s my advice on this. Sit back and enjoy it”, says the star of movies like Relentless Quest and schindler’s list.

For Neeson, Time Trial has the plus of being directed by Nimród Antal (Predators, Kontrol). “Antal’s passion, preparation and energy is why the Time Trial process has resulted in a film capable of reaching its true potential. It’s exciting to have him around. I have made more than 90 films and with Nimród this process was a lot of fun. I really liked working with him, a lot. In fact, we are already looking for something else to do in the near future,” says the 71-year-old actor.

Praises ‘his children’

About filming, he says that he has loved re-recording scenes in Berlin (Germany), a city to which he returned after 22 years, when he filmed Unknown. “The last time I was in Berlin was in the middle of winter. It just had a different vibe. This time, when we were filming in the streets, I realized that I had not seen the youth of the city, its vitality”.

Regarding the cast, the actor celebrates having shared roles with his old friend Matthew Modine. “With Matthew we share some aspects of life, such as kindness and generosity of spirit. In addition, we have a passion for what we do and a concern for the industry in which we work, but we also have an absolute determination to never take ourselves too seriously. I consider him one of the greatest storytellers I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” he says.

But it also highlights the work of Jack Champion and Lilly Aspell, the two young actors who play their children in this suspenseful fiction. “They are fantastic. Their faces I can still see. No acting at all. Just plain truth. I’ve worked a lot with kids over the years, and these two… Just wow. Jack (Champion) is a real talent and Lilly (Aspell), I wish she was my daughter in real life. I’m crazy about that girl. She can do any emotion. It’s easy to work with her.”

