Obi-Wan, the new Star Wars series for Disney Plus, will explain what happened to the Jedi after the events of Episode III. What his followers did not expect was the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, years after leaving the saga.

Hayden’s arrival opened the doors for many other returns, whether in cameo or flashbacks. Being Obi-Wan, other characters whose return has been rumored is Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master whom he avenged in the finale of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

In conversation with Collider, Liam Neeson, the actor who played the character, confessed that he is not up to date with Star Wars and its latest productions. However, he would have no trouble returning to the galactic saga and further expanding his apprentice’s story in fiction.

When asked if he was aware of fans asking for Qui-Gon to be on the show, he replied, “I’ll be honest: I haven’t heard anything at all.” Then the direct question was if he would be willing to take part: “Sure, would he be willing to do that, yes,” he answered enthusiastically.

The statements thrilled fans who would not have imagined this scenario until recently when Disney announced up to 10 new Star Wars shows. One reason they were surprised is that the actor believes the franchise is disappearing from the movie scene.

The Serie Obi-Wan filming is scheduled to begin in early 2021. “We started shooting in March. It’s not that the show is all about me, but it’s going to make a lot of me, which is very good, ”McGregor revealed on The Graham Norton Show earlier.