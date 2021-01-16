After the premiere of Taken (Relentless Search) In 2008, Liam Neeson experienced a career renaissance, specifically in the action genre.

With several titles that led us to see the actor showing his best shots, everything indicates that his time in these types of films is over.

Liam Neeson in Taken (2008)

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Neeson, 68, announced that he is ready to retire from action movies. “There are a couple more that I am going to do this year, hopefully if COVID-19 allows us, but after those I don’t think I will continue in this,” he explained.

On his decision, the actor recalled a moment that happened while filming the movie Blacklight in Australia. “I had a fight scene with a boy, a nice young man named Taylor. Halfway through the fight I saw what was happening, I was out of breath and it hadn’t cost him anything. So I said, ‘Taylor, how old are you?’ He replied: ’25 ′. And I said, ‘That’s the age of my oldest son!’ ”She recounted.

After this anecdote, Liam Neeson indicated that although he no longer contemplates action films in his future, he would agree to return to them for two particular cases: if Patty Jenkins offered him the role of Zeus in Wonder Woman 3 and if Disney allows him to return as Jedi Master Qui- Gon Jinn from the saga Star Wars in the spin off that is being prepared about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The protector (The marksman), the latest from Liam Neeson

A few days ago the first trailer and synopsis of The Protector, the actor’s last film, was revealed. The plot reads as follows: “A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican who desperately flees from the cartel killers who have pursued him to the United States.”