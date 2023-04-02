In shadows of a crimeLiam Neeson stars as Philip Marlowe, a private detective embroiled in bad deals and a lonely life. His luck will change with the arrival of Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger), a beautiful woman who will hire him to find her ex-lover.

This is the 100th film by one of the actors who has marked the most for his performances in romance, action and even drama films. The 70-year-old British actor, through his press agents, resolved some questions about the tape that is already on our billboard.

“For me, Philip Marlowe was a kind of Arthurian legend, like a Knight of the Round Table. She had an ethical code that she tried to abide by. In essence he was a good man. He was not a saint by any means. He hung out with criminals, but also with the Police, because he was one too. But he basically worked alone. And he was trying to solve crimes, which, especially in Raymond Chandler’s novels, had very convoluted stories, ”he says of the character that Robert Mitchum played up to two times.

crime, crime, L iam Neeson plays Philip Marlowe, a private detective. Photo: diffusion ” title=” In Shadows of acrime, L iam Neeson plays Philip Marlowe, a private detective. Photo: diffusion ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

in shadows of a crime, Liam Neeson gives life to Philip Marlowe, a private detective. Photo: diffusion

“What is the movie about? There is a ‘femme fatale’ played by the lovely Diane Kruger. We worked together on two movies. And she’s looking for her boyfriend, a mysterious man named Nico Peterson. We believe that he is dead and that he died a horrible death. It is believed that he was stepped on by a car, so no one could identify his body. Then we found out that Nico Peterson he is alive and that he is a very naughty boy. He trafficked with Mexicans, a group that today we would call ‘cartels’. Diane’s mother, played wonderfully by Jessica Lange, is a well-known elderly movie actress. She very famous. At a certain point in the plot, these relationships are intertwined in a very complicated way, but towards the end everything is resolved ”, she says about the film directed by the Irishman Neil Jordan.

“Personally, working with Neil again and with this wonderful team, both from Spain and from Ireland, was the best. I loved seeing Jessica Lange again and working with her. The last time I saw her was when we did Rob Roy 27 years ago in Scotland. With Diane Kruger he had worked 11 years ago. It was very nice for me to work with them again. I really enjoyed acting with both of them.”

The seasoned actor also points out that he is ashamed to admit that, despite reading a lot, he had never read Raymond Chandler (fictional narrator regarding detectives and crimes), until Shadows of a Crime was offered to him. “He wrote seven and eight novels based on Philip Marlowe. I read his novels and some of his short stories, and today he is considered the father of that stereotype we all take for granted today: the tough private detective who never gives up. And he is not holy at all. Many works have been written based on this type of character and that is thanks to Raymond Chandler and his way of writing.

It truly transformed that style of police and detective fiction. He completely transformed her. And, in fact, two or three of her novels, like Goodbye, Doll and The Big Sleep are considered masterpieces of modern literature.. And I think they are.”