Last January, Liam Neeson, 68, announced to Entertainment Tonight that he was ready to retire from action movies. “There are a couple more that I am going to do this year, hopefully if COVID-19 allows us, but after that I don’t think I will continue in this,” he explained.

After this news, fans did not hesitate to share their grief on social networks, but also tokens of appreciation for the films he starred in: Relentless Search is one of them.

Over the weeks, it has been reported that Netflix bet on the actor and on one of the latest feature films he has filmed: The ice road.

According to Deadline, the streaming has taken over the rights to the film for the US for the valuable amount of $ 18 million. At the moment, it has not been revealed when it will be available for Latin America or Europe.

The ice road is based on a script set in northern Canada and tells the story of a driver who is given the mission to lead a rescue on a frozen lake by some miners. They will have the minutes counted after being trapped inside a diamond mine.

The ice road with Liam Neeson Photo: CODE Entertainment

Liam Neeson’s retirement from action movies

On his decision, the actor recalled a moment that happened while filming the movie Blacklight in Australia. “I had a fight scene with a boy, a nice young man named Taylor. Halfway through the fight I saw what was happening, I was out of breath and it hadn’t cost him anything. So I said, ‘Taylor, how old are you?’ He replied: ’25 ′. And I said, ‘That’s the age of my oldest son!’ ”She recounted.

After this anecdote, Liam Neeson indicated that although he no longer contemplates the action tapes in his future, he would agree to return to them for two particular cases: if Patty Jenkins offered him the role of Zeus in Wonder Woman 3 and if Disney allows him to return as Jedi Master Qui- Gon Jinn from the saga Star Wars, in the spin off that is being prepared about Obi-Wan Kenobi.