Hollywood premieres in the United States continue despite the health crisis caused by COVID-19. In such a scenario, the collections are not the same, but The marksman can boast of being the most viewed in America on the weekend.

At about $ 2,000,000, Liam Neeson’s film surpassed The Croods and Wonder Woman 1984, the Gal Gadot-starring film that fans of the DC Extended Universe waited for months. What is the feature film that beat the mighty superhero franchise about?

In fiction, Neeson plays a former member of the Marine Corps traumatized by his experiences and memories. Living alone on a ranch in Arizona, and trying to get away from any conflict, he decides to take up arms again to help a boy, a Mexican immigrant, harassed by drug traffickers.

As the plot denotes, the feature film, directed by Robert Lorenz, has certain similarities to Rambo and other action productions. As for the character of Liam, Clint Eastwood’s style seems to have served as inspiration.

The success of The marksman at the North American box office it has shown that action cinema continues to be profitable for Neeson. However, the 68-year-old actor has already decided to abandon said film genre due to his age.

“There are a couple more I’m going to do this year, hopefully COVID-19 allows us, but after that I don’t think I’ll continue this,” he told Entertainment tonight previously.

On his decision, he recalled a moment that happened while filming the movie Blacklight in Australia. “I had a fight scene with a boy, a nice young man named Taylor. Halfway through the fight I saw what was happening, I was out of breath and it hadn’t cost him anything. So I said, ‘Taylor, how old are you?’ He replied: ’25 ′. And I said, ‘That’s the age of my oldest son!’ ”She concluded.