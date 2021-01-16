Followers have been surprised by the news that Liam Neeson has begun his retirement from action cinema, a genre that has brought him great satisfaction.

With the launch of Taken (Relentless Search) In 2008, the actor experienced a rebirth of his career, which is one of the most applauded in Hollywood.

Regarding his move away from action movies, Neeson spoke to Entertainment Tonight and indicated that he is ready to step aside. “There are a couple more that I am going to do this year, hopefully if COVID-19 allows us, but after those I don’t think I will continue in this,” he explained.

After his decision, fans not only shared their grief on social networks, but also remembered his most popular films. Among all of them, the one that will remain in the memory of its audience is the saga of Taken, which has a scene that will go down in movie history.

Liam Neeson and the phone scene in Relentless Quest

In just 50 seconds, the actor convinced the audience, not only because of what happened after that sequence, but also because of the way he interpreted the unconditional love of a father to a daughter.

“If you let my daughter go, it will be the end of everything. I will not look for you. I will not chase you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you ”, was the promise that Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) he did to the kidnappers upon learning of Kim’s abduction.

Without imagining it, this part became the fundamental piece in the development of Relentless search and the one that allowed the interpreter to keep the audience’s interest.