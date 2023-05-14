In the year 2000, Liam Neeson suffered an accident that almost cost him his life when he was riding his motorcycle and came across a deer. The doctors slipped that he would be confined to a wheelchair. Fortunately, it was not.

Days away —this June 7— from turning 71, he continues to be one of the most recognized actors in the film industry and the press reports that, to date, he has participated in 142 productions, one hundred of them have been feature films, nothing less.

Marlowe (or Shadows of a Crime) has him in the crosshairs of Spanish critics, in whose movie theaters he stars as private detective Philip Marlowe, who at the end of the 1930s, in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, is hired to find the former lover of a glamorous heiress, daughter of a well-known movie star.

Marlowe. It premiered on Friday in Spain. In the photo next to Jessica Lange. Photo: diffusion

The actor, born in the United Kingdom and 193 centimeters tall, assumes the private detective that Raymond Chandler created in 1933. In this new version he appears alongside Jessica Lange and Diane Kruger.

“I have always wanted to play Philip Marlowe. I wasn’t intimidated that the character had been done before Humphrey Bogart (in The Big Sleep) or Robert Mitchum (in Goodbye, Doll). He knew director Neil Jordan would put his own quirky spin on it. What did intimidate me was the cast, ”he said. He added that the filming, carried out in Barcelona, ​​”was a real pleasure.”

In an interview with the Spanish media, he has been vital and grateful. “I like to work. I love having a reason to get up in the morning since 1976, January 26, 1976. I always tell my children that finding a reason to get out of bed every morning, no matter what it is, is a gift to everyone else. of his life,” he said.

Bye doll. Adaptation of the year 1975 with Robert Mitchum. Photo: diffusion

Neeson grew up in a women’s home, with three sisters and a father who “never used five words if he could say it in two.” First he was a boy as an altar boy, which left him with a passion for the theatricality of the liturgy and for phonetically learning Latin masses. Later he was a teenage boxer, which left him with a broken nose for life. And his artistic vocation came to him when he discovered that being actor it would allow her access to her emotions in a way she had never been taught to do at home.

He was always honest in his claim: He moved to Los Angeles in the early ’80s because he wanted to see his face on the biggest screen possible. The epiphany occurred when he stayed at a luxury hotel in Miami during the filming of The Mission, he turned on the TV and saw his face in a chapter of ‘Miami Vice’, in which he played an IRA terrorist . Here I am, he told himself. “This is my place,” reported the newspaper El País.

He added that Hollywood opened its doors to him, yes, but it assigned him a role that he did not expect: that of a sex symbol. Movieline magazine said he conveyed “a gentle and humanized expansion of male sexuality.”

The eternal dream. First version with Humphrey Bogart in 1946. Photo: diffusion

He was associated with Helen Mirren, Julia Roberts, Cher, Brooke Shields, Jennifer Grey, Sinéad O’Connor and even Barbra Streisand. “His status as his leading man generated more headlines than his movies,” they sentenced. “Neeson’s public image was so associated with sex that Woody Allen parodied it in Husbands and Wives (1992) and Whoopi Goldberg featured him at the 1999 Oscars as she ran both hands up and down the microphone.”

Neeson was particularly impressed by the definition of “sex redwood” given to him by The New Yorker critic in 1992. “It was because of a play I played Eugene O’Neill, Anna Christie, in which I met my wife. I read that review and thought, ‘How elegant!’ I loved. It’s not that I saw myself like that… But for the character I was playing I had a definite idea of ​​the entrance I should be making, it was a half-naked man coming home after being at sea for weeks,” he explained. . The producer of the play said that he gave him the role because he had the appearance of a man who could seduce all the women in the world, but fall in love with only one.

He became a Hollywood star, which he is grateful for when it happened at age 41 “and not at 19.” “My life didn’t change. I already had a clear idea of ​​who I am, who I was, I’m glad I wasn’t a little boy,” said Natasha Richardson’s widower.

Schindler’s list. Neeson as Oskar Schindler. Photo: diffusion

In front of him it was inevitable to remember Oskar Schindler, the businessman who saved the lives of 1,200 Jews by hiring them in his factories during World War II in schindler’s listby Steven Spielberg.

“Steven wanted to tell this story. The script was fantastic, it took him 10 years to get it filmed and during that decade he didn’t change a single comma. Then the movie came out and took on a life of its own. He still has it, they put it in schools and universities as part of the agenda, ”he said with satisfaction.

What characters are you looking for in this stage of your life? “When I read a script, I still like to find leading characters who are noble. It doesn’t have to be black or white, they may have flaws, but they are on a mission, a truth, a justice. I like that kind of Arthurian Knights of the Round Table. They fight for something. And I feel like we need them more than ever.”

“The public may be more cynical now than in those 90s,” they consulted him. “I agree. All the more reason to play those kinds of characters,” she added.

