Liam Neeson gave an interview to the specialized portal Collider, where he shared different details of The ice road, his new movie for Netflix. However, in this conversation, the renowned actor was consulted about the plot that Disney is preparing for Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Ewan McGregor will reprise his iconic role.

Given this, and despite the fact that fans want to see a cameo by Qui-Gon Jinn as a ghost of the strength of Kenobi’s former mentor, Neeson confessed that he has not held a meeting to confirm his presence in the project, but he was excited for its premiere. He also commented on the extensive content that has been made since he was part of the franchise.

“They haven’t contacted me, to be honest. I know there are a lot of spin-offs now. I’m a bit confused, I must admit. (…) And since I say that there are all these spin-offs and I’m not surprised that there is one of Obi-Wan and Ewan there, I really want to see it, “he said.

On the other hand, he compared his experience from when he was a member of the saga with what happens today. “I remember being in Belfast, at the movies, having a day off and going to see her. The first one, I think it was Episode IV, I think, with Harrison, Mark and Carrie, of course, it was totally unique, incredibly entertaining. I never thought I could be a part of it at some point, but it’s still strong. “

“And, you know, when I was in the first, The Phantom Menace, it was like, ‘Oh, would you sign this for my son?’, And now it’s like, ‘Oh, would you sign this for my father? ‘, or’ Would you sign that it is for my grandfather? ‘ I mean three generations have passed since these movies came out, ”he added.

Regardless of whether Qui-Gon has an appearance, Neeson’s bewilderment is understandable. The sheer volume of stories that has been produced since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 raises confusing questions for casual consumers unfamiliar with the growing Star Wars timeline.