The renowned British actor Liam Neeson returns to the giant screen with one of the most anticipated films this 2023. ‘Time Trial’, known in its original language as ‘Retribution’, is the new film directed by Nimród Antal and will star the experienced actor. Neeson returns to the action adventures in the cinema with which he has accustomed to satisfy the public that loves this cinematographic genre.

‘Time Trial’ is a remake of the Spanish film ‘El desconocido’, but it will undoubtedly seek to be one of the best this year. In addition to the performance of Liam Neesonthe feature film will have among its cast actors of the stature of Matthew Modine, Jack Champion, Embeth, Davidtz, Arian Moayed, Emily Kushe, Lilly Aspel and Noma Dumezweni.

When does ‘Contrareloj’ with Liam Neeson premiere in Peru?

‘Time Trial’ will be released next Thursday, August 24 in all theaters nationwide. The actor’s new film, who has starred in films such as ‘Non-Stop: Non-Stop’, ‘The Passenger’ and ‘Relentless Search’, will arrive in Peru to win over all moviegoers.

Trailer for ‘Time Trial’ with Liam Neeson

What is ‘Time Trial’ with Liam Neeson about?

The British actor will be the protagonist of this action plot that will give life to the character Matt Turner, who is an American businessman who lives in Germany, Berlin and who in the course of a normal day finds himself in trouble. This is where he begins a race against time seeking to save his family and his own life. When taking his children to school, he receives a suspicious call that tells him that his car is full of explosives. In order to safeguard his family, he begins to follow all the instructions given to him by call.