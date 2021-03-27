Last January it was announced that Liam Neeson, 68, was going into retirement from action movies. This news not only surprised the entertainment world, but also his fans, who regretted his departure from this genre.

While the actor is filming his latest action films already confirmed, through the YouTube account of the program The Graham Norton Show, the interview he had in 2012 was recalled, where he not only talked about his work, but also recreated one of the iconic scenes from the saga Relentless search.

On that occasion, Norton introduced Neeson to a fan who has followed him since his early years on television, something that allowed the presenter to ask the actor a favor: Could you leave a message in his voice box? He accepted.

Go to minute 4:00

After picking up his cell phone, Liam Neeson began reciting the line that led him to win over a legion of fans in 2008: “I don’t know who you are, but if you don’t give me my daughter back, I will look for you and kill you. Please, leave your message “ said the actor amid laughter and applause from the audience.

Relentless Pursuit (2008)

Liam Neeson’s retirement from action movies

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Neeson announced that he is ready to retire from action movies. “There are a couple more that I am going to do this year, hopefully if COVID-19 allows us, but after that I don’t think I will continue in this,” he explained.

Although his fans regret his departure from the genre, the interpreter indicated that he is willing to return only for two characters: Zeus in Wonder Woman 3 and Jedi Master Quin Gon Jinn for the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.