As expected, the Formula 1 racing team Red Bull is promoting New Zealander Liam Lawson: The 22-year-old will be a teammate of four-time world champion Max Verstappen next season and will take over the cockpit from Sergio Perez. Red Bull informed about the Mexican’s departure on Wednesday. Lawson was considered the favorite for the coveted spot at Red Bull; he had recently competed for the sister team Racing Bulls.

Lawson spoke of a “lifelong dream” that is coming true: “This is something I have wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old.” He was “super excited” to be alongside Verstappen. to work and learn”. The team did not provide any information about the duration of the contract. The Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who had also had hopes for the cockpit, came away empty-handed.

Red Bull only finished third in the constructors’ championship last season after winning the title three times in a row. This time McLaren triumphed ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull – even though Verstappen became world champion again. Perez only finished eighth in the drivers’ standings.

With Lawson, a Red Bull Junior since 2019, the team wants to become number one again. “Liam’s performances with the Racing Bulls have shown that he can not only deliver results, but is also a really strong driver who is not afraid to compete with the best,” said team boss Christian Horner: “There is no doubt, that it is a monumental task to drive alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the best drivers to ever appear in Formula 1. But I’m sure Liam is up to the challenge and he can achieve some outstanding results for us next year.”