A few hours after announcing that Checo Pérez will not be a Red Bull driver next season, the Austrian team has announced that Liam Lawson (22) will be Max Verstappen’s new partner in the 2025 season. The New Zealander is promoted to Oracle Red Bull Racing after your time through the Visa Cash App RB.

Lawson became Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate starting at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, after his team decided to drop Daniel Ricciardo from the seat. Throughout these six races, the New Zealander added four points. His debut in Formula 1 already occurred in 2023, when he also replaced the Australian – on this occasion, due to injury – and made his first five races in the Great Circus.

Thus, Liam Lawson will share the RB21 with the four-time world champion, Max Verstappen. The movement comes after the agreement between Pérez and the Austrian firm to break the bond that united them. The energy drink brand had renewed the Mexican, but since the extension of the contract his performance dropped significantly.

In the Red Bull statement, Lawson states that he has made his dream “a reality”: “It is something I have worked for since I was eight years old. “It has been an incredible journey.” The New Zealander is “very happy” to be able to work alongside Verstappen: “I have no doubt that I will learn from his experience.”

It’s something I’ve worked for since I was eight years old. I have no doubt that I will learn from Max Verstappen’s experience.”

Liam LawsonRed Bull driver for 2025





For his part, Christian Horner, director of Red Bull Racing, defends the choice of Lawson as the team’s new driver because “in his two stages with Visa Cash App RB showed that he is not only capable of achieving very good results, but that he is a real runner without fear of fighting with the best and being on top.” “It is a complicated task, but I am convinced that Liam will be able to handle this challenge and will give us great results next year,” adds the Englishman.

“It is a complicated task, but I am convinced that Liam will be able to handle this challenge and will give us great results next season.”

Christian HornerRed Bull technical director





The promotion of the New Zealander means that there is a free vacancy on the Formula 1 grid in 2025. It is a seat in Racing Bulls, so Tsunoda still does not have a confirmed partner on the other side of the garage. Of course, the main candidate to share a car with the Japanese would be Isack Hadjar, a Red Bull academy driver who has been runner-up in Formula 2 this season.

This is the Formula 1 grid for 2025

– McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

– Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

– Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson

– Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

– Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

– Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

– Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

– Racing Bulls: Yuki Tsunoda

– Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon

– Kick Sauber: Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto