Will live forever! true to his style, Liam Gallagher excited the fans Foo Fighters taking a few minutes from his last concert to pay tribute to the recently deceased taylor hawkins, drummer of the group. In this opportunity, the English musician dedicated “Live forever”, one of the most famous songs of the iconic Britpop band “Oasis”.

Liam Gallagher to Taylor Hawkins: “This is for you”

At the end of his last concert in London, Liam Gallagher surprised the audience by sharing his feelings about the departure of Taylor Hawkins. The English artist was affected by the death of his colleague and friend, so he did not hesitate to name him during the grand closing of his show.

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor Hawkins. This is for you, brother ”, was the only thing she said, although it was enough for the public to be moved. While he was sending this message, the drummer’s photo was projected on stage. In this way, the interpreter of “Wonderwall” and his followers sang the lyrics of the memorable song at the top of their lungs.

Before going on stage, Liam found out about the terrible event and did not hesitate to tweet about it. The musician wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote. He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace brother”.

The Oasis star mourns the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Twitter Liam Gallagher

Miley Cyrus also paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins

In turn, Miley Cyrus had dedicated her presentation at Lollapalooza Brazil to her friend and colleague Taylor Hawkins. This event, which took place on Saturday March 26, the artist sang her song “Angels like you” in honor of the musician and revealed more details of her friendship with him on stage.

“He was already at the festival and that would have been a moment where I would have been able to see my friend, but I didn’t. I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time. I know that every time I go on stage and every time I play with my band, that if anything happened to any of them, it would kill me. So I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters felt today,” he commented.