Thiago was harshly criticized by Liam Gallagher, artist and one of Manchester City’s most famous supporters, after the Spanish footballer hunted Ilkay Gundogan in the Reds-Citizens duel at Anfield. Thiago was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver.

Although he did not expressly put Thiago’s name, just after the foul he wrote ‘Dirty little cunt’ (Damn you bastard) as an apparent reference to the Spanish footballer.

Thiago has committed numerous fouls since signing for Liverpool. Since returning to the starting lineup on January 4, he has committed 20 fouls in the Premier League. No other player has committed more than 15. Despite missing many games due to injury and the coronavirus, he accumulates more fouls and yellow cards than many of his teammates.