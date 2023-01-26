Lia Lewis, the freestyler of the ball enchants football fans

Leah Lewis enchants everyone with the ball: the freestylers makes champion numbers that conquer fans from all over the world on the web: from Instagram to her youtube channel, the beautiful 25 year old English girl (grew up in France) updates followers daily with her stunts from Golden Ball (won for example the Red Bull Street Style Championship) and which earned her the nomination among the best social media influencers in world football ai Globe Soccer Awards 2022.

Lia Lewis, from ballet to freestyler with a soccer ball

“I never played soccer or any sport involving a ball when I was growing up. I have been a ballet dancer for 18 years, studying at the Conservatoire of Ballet and Contemporary in London. But once I finished the course, I decided I didn’t want to be a dancer anymore. It was when I came across the freestyle video on social media that I immediately understood that this was what I wanted to do in life and I started practicing my first kick-ups in August 2018″, Lia Lewis said some time ago.



“At first I was terrible. I didn’t have any talent. It took me a long time to learn how to do kick-ups. But I did gymnastics when I was younger so of course I’m quite flexible. After a year and a half of training every day for two to five hours, I started to become consistent with my tricks, and that’s when I started creating my own style and finding my way”, the words of Lia Lewis.

It’s still: “Dance is completely different from freestyle. When you dance you show yourself to the audience. In freestyle, you’re watching your feet, so it’s a whole different art. Dancing has helped me somewhat with my freestyle, because I know how strict I have to be with myself and how hard I have to work to get to the top. I kind of brought that mentality to freestyle.”

