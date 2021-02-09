In tennis – and in sports in general – not all falls hurt in the same way or leave the loser with the same feelings. The australian Li Tu said goodbye in the debut in the first Grand Slam of the season, but the defeat by 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4 against the experienced Spanish Feliciano López did not It erased the smile from his face or generated anger or anger. Because for him, a former promise who at 24 years old does not even have a ranking, having played the Australian Open was an unexpected gift, just as he’s trying to revive a career that had the curtain dropped in late 2014.

Born in 1996 of Asian descent, Tu was one of the most talented Australian players of his generation. Next to Thanasi Kokkinakis, the same age, came to defend the colors of the Australian flag in the Davis Cup Junior and competed in different tournaments around the world. In their country they described their game as a mix between the styles of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka and predicted a promising future.

A child prodigy, he started playing Futures at the age of 15; but the results were not as expected. He could not handle the pressure and discouraged, shortly before he turned 16, he decided that he would not follow the tennis path and would focus on his studies. In 2014 – the year in which he reached the 1,188 step in the ATP ranking, his best position – he ended his stage as a player after graduating from high school and began studying Commerce and Marketing at the University of Adelaide.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Li Tu and Daniel Guccione at the 2012 Junior Davis Cup. Photo Tennis Australia

“I felt that if I worked hard in the classroom, the results would come. I didn’t have that same feeling with tennis, everything was much more uncertain. I thought I wasn’t good enough or that I wasn’t doing enough. So I moved away from the courts, “he said last year in an interview with the site. Universal Tennis.

Still, he did not lose his passion for the sport of racket and during his years as a college student he continued to play for fun and worked as a coach in his spare time. When he was about to graduate, he encouraged more and in 2017 created his own academy, the L2 Academy, based in Adelaide, which quickly gained great prestige.

Even today he is dedicated to training young players, talented like him, who dream of reaching the elite. Among his “wards” were, for example, the two sons of Darren cahill, former tennis player and coach of Romanian Simona Halep.

Li Tu during his time at the Universal Tennis Pro Tour, at the end of 2020. Photo Instagram @tuballz

“I had really closed that player chapter. Besides, I was getting more and more coaching jobs and I thought I could make a new career out of that. And I started my own business,” Tu said.

Happy with his life, he didn’t even think about jumping onto the fields again. But last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the bug bit him again. In August, he called his old coach Daniel Buberis and told him that he wanted to give professional tennis another chance. Together they put together a plan and started training.

Unable to travel due to the restrictions imposed by the Australian government due to the coronavirus, in the last months of 2020 he dedicated himself to playing in the Universal Tennis Pro Tour in his country, where many professionals competed during the pandemic. There he garnered 28 victories in 30 presentations and won six titles.

Supported by Cahill and by Tennis Australia, started 2021 with a surprise. Because Scottish Andy Murray dropped out of the Australian Open after catching Covid-19 and left one free wild card, which fell into his hands. Without professional matches since 2014 and without ranking, he entered the table of the first Grand Slam of the season as a guest of the organization.

“I can’t believe that just five months ago I made that call to try again and now I’m going to play a Grand Slam. I’m really excited, but I also feel a huge responsibility,” he commented at the time.

Before his debut in that tournament, Tu played the Murray River Open, one of the ATP 250 that served as a preview of the “great” oceanic, which he also entered with a wild card. He lost in the debut against the Portuguese Pedro Sousa. That defeat, like he suffered against Feliciano López on Tuesday, did not sadden him. On the contrary, it increased his confidence.

“It’s almost an advantage to play without expectations. I just want to stay focused because a lot is happening. But I feel like I’m at a great level. I’m playing so well that I could beat a lot of the players in the box if I have a good day,” he said. before his debut at the Australian Open against the Spanish, who came to steal a set.

Eliminated from Melbourne, the Australian – who took 10 points for appearing in the first round – is unsure what he will do for the rest of the season. He is only clear on one thing.

“I want to serve as an example for all juniors. I am 24 years old, so for players aged 15 or 16 who feel they have little time ahead … winning or losing is not the most important thing at that age,” he commented. to the Herald Sun a few weeks ago. And he closed: “I think I still have time to make a mark in professional tennis.”

