Considered one of the closest trusted men of Xi Jinping, Li Qiang was named this Saturday (11) as China’s new prime minister, a day after the president won an unprecedented third term.

The former leader of the Communist Party in Shanghai, who oversaw the two months of chaotic anti-covid confinement in the metropolis last year, succeeds Li Keqiang, who had been in office since 2013.

The 63-year-old politician received nearly all of the votes from delegates gathered at the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), which on Friday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping to another five years as head of state.

Xi’s resolution designating Li Qiang as prime minister was read out in the hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday morning.

During the vote, which registered 2,936 votes in favor, three against and eight abstentions, Xi and Li showed complicity, with exchanges of smiles and courtesies.

After the official appointment, Li Qiang took the oath with his right fist raised and his left hand on the Constitution. He promised “to work hard on building a great modern socialist country”.

The Premier of China leads the State Council. Its attributions are traditionally focused on administering the country’s daily life and commanding macroeconomic policy.

Li’s rise appeared to be in jeopardy after his management of the lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city and economic hub, where residents have faced many problems accessing food and medical care.

But the crisis was brushed aside by Xi’s strategy of surrounding himself with loyalists at the top of power. In October last year, Li rose to the rank of number two in the Communist Party.

– Confidence of Xi Jinping-

Unlike most of his predecessors, Li Qiang has no experience in central government, but he does boast ample background in local administrations, having commanded the coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu in the east of the country.

Li, who started his career as a laborer at an irrigation pumping station, was Xi’s chief of staff when he led the party in Zhejiang from 2004 to 2007.

His rapid promotions since then reflect the high level of trust the Chinese president has in him, which in 2017 led him to the post of party secretary in Shanghai.

Li Qiang takes over as prime minister at a time of slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, weakened after three years of an inflexible “covid zero” policy.

For 2023, the government set a GDP growth target of “around 5%”, one of the lowest in two decades.

His predecessor, Li Keqiang, an economist by training, saw his reform projects stymied by Xi’s growing authority.

“It is unlikely that Li Qiang has the necessary authority to further develop this reformist path,” political scientist Willy Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong told AFP.

“Even more so because Xi Jinping insists on the need for stricter control of the economy by the State and the party, contrary to what was practiced from the end of the 1970s onwards”, highlights Lam.

On Saturday, deputies also nominated Zhang Youxia and He Weidong as vice-presidents of the Central Military Commission, chaired by Xi, and Zhang Jun as president of the Supreme Court.

Ying Yong, former party leader in Hubei province (centre), where the first cases of covid were identified, was promoted to attorney general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Liu Jinguo took charge of the National Supervisory Commission, the body responsible for the fight against corruption.