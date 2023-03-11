Loyal and close to Xi Jinping, with no experience in the central government, but with the experience of being the head in managing the Covid 19 tragedy in Shanghai, now he must activate the flow of money in the country, which recently opened its doors after three years of strict lockdowns due to the pandemic.

One of China’s president’s confidants now holds the post of premier of the world’s second-largest economy.

Li Qiang, 63, was appointed to the National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People on Saturday. With the appointment, he replaces Li Keqiang, who had been in the post since 2013.

Former Chinese Prime Minister Li Kegiang in Beijing in 2019. POOL/AFP/Archives

An appointment that came just one day after President Xi Jinping consecrated his absolute power, with a third five-year presidential term.

Although he has no experience in central government, Qiang received almost all the votes of the more than 2,900 gathered at the annual ceremony.

As the Chinese premier, he will have to take care of the day-to-day management and take care of the country’s macroeconomic policy. However, his most recent work relates him directly to the complex moment in which China is currently experiencing: the three years of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qiang is the former head of the Shanghai Communist Party and his name resonates for the complex management of the strict blockade of the country’s great financial capital, a decision that generated discontent among the population due to the lack of access to food, medical care and services basic.

One of Xi Jinping’s favorites

The new Chinese prime minister met the country’s president when he led the Zhejiang province party from 2004 to 2007. A region in the southeast that is currently known for its high technological and manufacturing potential.

During that time Li was part of Xi’s cabinet and since then his rise has been rapid, and although he does not share experience in the central government like his predecessors, he relies on his knowledge in local administration and has shown his loyalty to the powerful Chinese president, because in moments of crisis it has maintained the harsh policies that have brought it national unpopularity.

What is the job of the prime minister of China?

The mission of the person who assumes the position of authority as Prime Minister and of the Council of State is to reactivate the economy, a task that right now will be more complex, since the country recently reopened its doors to the rest of the world after more than three years of the Zero Covid policy that closed China to the rest of the world.

As a consequence, the Asian giant is currently facing a weak world demand for exports, the persistence of tariffs from the United States, the rise of other large countries on the continent that during the time of confinement took advantage of being the economic alternative to the West, and internal problems. such as a shrinking workforce and a rapidly aging population.

One of the guidelines that Li must attend to immediately will be to achieve scientific and technological self-sufficiency, a challenge that he must assume in the context of the US veto on the manufacture of US semiconductors for Chinese companies.

Last week, the outgoing prime minister announced plans to revive it. He announced the growth target for this year of 5%, after the growth target fell last year to 3%, the second lowest level since the 1970s.

The appointment of Li Qiang as Chinese premier adds to the list of other posts Xi has been dishing out to his loyalists, in a move that shows his near monopoly on Chinese political power and leaves no room for opposition at all. main objective in the international sphere: to make China the main challenger of the new world order of the West led by the United States.

With information from AP and EFE.