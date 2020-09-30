In order to present the results of the 14th Ipsos / SPF barometer, the secretary general of the Secours populaire français, Henriette Steinberg, went, Tuesday morning, to the editorial staff of Humanity, accompanied by Thierry Robert, managing director, and Malika Tabti, communications manager.

The occasion, also, for the representatives of the SPF, to be given a check of 50,000 euros, fruit of the collaboration between the association and the Fête de l’Humanité. This year, for each purchase of the support voucher in the amount of 25 euros, 5 euros were donated to the SPF, “For actions aimed at children”, said Patrick Le Hyaric. The director of Humanity said to himself “Very happy to make fruitful an ancestral partnership between the SPF and our newspaper”, when giving Henriette Steinberg this first check corresponding to the sale of the first half of the 20,000 vouchers for the 2020 edition of the Festival. An additional 50,000 euros will therefore soon be given to the association. A precious help for the SPF, “Because we depend on these financial means to be able to organize solidarity”, indicated the general secretary of the association. The latter also congratulated itself on the success of the Fête de l’Humanité Autrement, in particular the traditional SPF clearance sale held this year at the main hall of La Villette, where it attracted nearly 5,000 people.

Subscriber to the newspaper, Henriette Steinberg recalls the links that unite her to her association: “From their origins, the two have worked together, each in its own specific field. We have always waged common fights, to mobilize each time a serious event occurs in the world, such as this year in Lebanon, and continuously in the defense of the poorest. “

Acueullis at the daily editorial conference

Earlier in the morning, the SPF delegation was also invited to the daily editorial conference, where the content of the next day’s newspaper is decided. Very attentive, Henriette Steinberg did not fail to react to the various subjects raised and presented in a few words the most eloquent figures of the SPF study, which finally convinced the editorial staff to place this barometer in a from Journal.

The presence of representatives of the SPF also had its impact in the construction of the newspaper, when choosing who would be “the man or woman of the day”, on the second page of this newspaper. “Thierry has an idea! “ suggested Henriette Steinberg by designating her general manager. Which specified: “Ariane Ascaride, our godmother, will be present on Wednesday for the presentation of the barometer, is it perhaps the occasion to recall her commitment? ” Banco! the editorial staff approved and thanked its new contributors, who are definitely in tune with their journal.