THE TRUTH CARTAGENA Saturday, August 13, 2022, 01:59



The numerous complaints presented by the residents of the municipality regarding the dirt in the streets and squares has led the company in charge of street cleaning, Lhicarsa, to have to redesign its work and initiate a nightly washdown plan. This began at the beginning of this month of August in several towns and in the streets of the old town. To start it up, three water tanks, two hydro-cleaning vans and two washing tricycles have been assigned to these works, as detailed to LA TRUTH by the Councilor for Infrastructure and Street Cleaning, Diego Ortega. «The latter have been incorporated after the new investments. As new machinery arrives, the means will increase, ”explained the mayor.

A website to give notices



On the other hand, the City Council, after a study of the municipal technicians, has detected multiple “anomalies” in the planning of the municipal cleaning and numerous parts opened by the Lhicarsa company after receiving complaints from the residents of neighborhoods and councils. This has made the local government move, which has demanded a better organization of its work from the company, to improve the service.

The City Council has opened a website for the transfer of the different deficiencies that residents can find on public roads. Also, in relation to the public services that are provided. Its address is: www.cartagena.es/oficina24h.asp. In it, you can report incidents on public lighting, masonry on public roads, sewage and water, street cleaning, garbage collection, maintenance of green areas and pest control.