32% of the new units acquired in 2023, presented this Tuesday by the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the general director of FCC Medio Ambiente, Jordi Payet, are electric

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 3:05 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Modernization of the means, a more effective organization of personnel and greater control over the service. These are the three axes on which the mixed company Lhicarsa, (made up of FCC in 90% and the City Council in 10%) aims to overcome the limitations…