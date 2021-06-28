Disney + and other streaming services have been sharing with their users LGTBIQ +-themed films, series and documentaries, stories that gather testimonies and characters that recall the diversity of our society today.

Star Channel and National Geographic will also air a wide variety of productions that seek to promote tolerance and inclusion. From Monday, June 28, until the first days of July, viewers will be able to tune in to these channels to enjoy their content.

Disney + and Gay Pride Day

Among the content it will present, is OUT, an animated short from Pixar’s SparkShorts collection that takes us to meet Greg, a young man with a life full of love, who learns that there is nothing he needs to hide.

The second is The Little Prince, Disney Launchpad short film that addresses stereotypes deeply ingrained in society. The story invites you to reflect as a family.

For its part, Howard: life and music presents an intimate and profound portrait of the life and identity of Howard Ashman, the brilliant composer behind Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

National Geographic

From Monday, June 28 to July 1, the channel will broadcast documentaries and special programs dedicated to highlighting facts and stories of the LGTBIQ + community.

The Gender Revolution (June 28): Renowned journalist Katie Couric examines the role of science, politics and culture and their relationship to gender issues, revealing countless unpublished stories.

Transgender (Tuesday 29): A special that immerses itself in the daily lives of three trans people, revealing their struggles, triumphs, hopes and fears.

Persecuted bodies (Wednesday 30): This documentary analyzes the levels of discrimination of the LGTBIQ + community in Brazil.

Original Sin (Thursday, July 1): This special explores the concept of normality in relation to sex and gender, and how it has changed over the years.

STAR Channel, for its part, accompanies the celebration of diversity and inclusion with STAR Pride, a special with thematic episodes of The Simpsons, the multi-award-winning Billy Elliot and Yo soy Simón, the story of a teenager who must tell his family and friends who is gay.