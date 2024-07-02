Today’s Amazon offers offer us an interesting promotion for a smart TV from LG. We are talking about the NanoCell 81 Series 2024 55NANO81T6A 55 inchThe reported discount compared to the recommended price is 27%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is €749. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. This Smart TV is sold and shipped by Amazon.
LG Smart TV Features
This screen offers a Maximum resolution 4K with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. It has a Game Dashboard and an Optimizer to improve the gaming experience. Of course, it supports many video streaming apps, such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more.
The TV comes with a Pointer remote control to control your smart TV more easily. It also features FilmMaker mode to optimize your cinematic experience and HDR 10 PRO support.
