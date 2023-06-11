mariselaone of the most recognized singers in Mexico, was crowned this Saturday June 10 as the queen of the Mampridethe LGBTTTIQ+ Pride March, this 2023 in Chiapas.

The singer known as ‘Iron lady‘, will grant a concert in it Palenque of Roosters in Tuxtla Gutiérrez this same Saturday, as it has positioned itself as a great ally of public policies for the gay community in Mexico.

Until now, approximately 10,000 people from various municipalities in Chiapas were expected to attend the march that would take place in the Mactumactzá Garden.

The interpreter of ‘The ideal couple‘, she appeared at the event on a red float with gold decorations and looking gorgeous in a pink dress.

Marisela seemed very happy in the walk through the streets of Chiapas, where she threw some clothes to the people who gathered at the Gay march.

The horn played songs by the 57-year-old artist, as well as a message notifying her of her live performance hours later.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp