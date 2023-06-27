













LGBTT+ manga that you can get in Mexico and in Spanish

Manga has many genres that are usually quite decisive (if we talk about their narrative structures and expectations). Howeverthe work that focuses on the LGBTT+ community is more open and enjoys innovation, to some degree, and that’s probably because it manages to evoke more experiences and glimpse different environments that have been avoided for a long time.

Besides, speaking, illustrating and socializing the issues and concerns of the diverse community implies respecting and supporting their visibility, which for quite some time has been condemned and denied. So, without further ado, we present the works that we can find in Mexico and in Spanish.

To celebrate the LGBTT+ community: Manga in Spanish available in Mexico

Ao No Flag: Yaoi and bisexual, Editorial Ivrea

Ao No Flag is a story about a trio of students living together and growing together in all aspects. However, in the midst of the coming and going of feelings and emotions, a romantic conflict will arise. That’s how it is, the classic love triangle, however, will have fresh and responsible dynamics, of course, with some natural slips.

Source: Ivrea

The important thing is that a character openly belongs to the LGBTT+ community, and it is important to qualify the warmth of their socialization.

Ao No Flag It is translated by a Spanish publisher and you can buy it through Amazon. It is the work written and illustrated by Kaito and consists of only eight volumes.

Ao no Flag presents bisexuality and homosexuality.

Bloom Into You: Yuri, Editorial Panini

bloom into you is the work written and illustrated by Nio Nakatani, it has eight volumes and also got a 13-episode serialization as an anime adaptation.

Source: Sentai Filmworks

It tells the story of a couple of high school students of different ages. One of the girls seeks guidance from the Council President when she sees that she manages to decline a romantic confession in a confident and kind manner. The girl intends to ask for his guidance because she is in a similar situation.

The two begin to spend more time together and will slowly form a special bond that they will eventually have to acknowledge.

However, the president has a particular situation that towards the end of the series will make them unite more.

bloom into you is a special installment that projects both asexuality and lesbianism.

My Love Mix-Up: Yaoi, Milky Way Editions

It is a manga series consisting of eight volumes that were written by Wataru Hinekure and illustrated by Aruko.. It also got a live action serialization.

Source: Milky Way Editions

The story is funny because it results from a misunderstanding, from which a great romance will slowly make its way.

Some high school students get confused after seeing the name of one written on the supposed draft of another.

In addition, there will be a kind of somewhat unfounded love triangle, due to previous misunderstandings.

It is an LGBTT+ installment that focuses mainly on the discovery of sexuality.

Watashi Sekai o Kouseisuru Chiri no You na Nani ka: Yuri, Editorial Kamite

Why do we choose love if it’s so out of date? Why does it matter so much if it just means constant misunderstandings, bindings, and wear and tear? Well, if you have those kinds of complaints, probably the story of Watashi Sekai o Kouseisuru Chiri no You na Nani ka be for you

Source: Kamite

It is an LGBTT+ manga that will expose different shades of sensibilities, perceptions, and socialization of feelings and thoughts, as well as their evolution.

Watashi Sekai o Kouseisuru Chiri no You na Nani ka tells the story of a student who doesn’t believe in love, but falls in love in the most unexpected way. A new world will be born from an encounter.

Wind Breaker: Shōnen, Panini

sleeve delivery Wind Breaker It is written and illustrated by Satoru Nii, currently has twelve volumes but is still in publication. It is a delivery considered as shonen, but it has a trans character: Tasuku Tsubakino, who is a transsexual girl in the third year of high school who fulfills a nuclear role in the institute, since she is one of the four celestial generals.

Source: Panini

Let’s remember that it is very important that the LGBTT+ community have their own spaces that are governed by voices belonging to and from their community, however, since we live in a broad society, it is necessary to advocate for a responsible, healthy and loving coexistence among all , so inclusion in all kinds of genres is beneficial.

In addition, it must be made clear that the LGBTT+ community are not “the others” (referring to the derogatory nature that this word usually carries), they are part of this society and deserve the recognition and rights that we all possess, due to this, It is also necessary that in any type of delivery (shonen, mecha, Sci-Fi) they have visibility.

About the LGBTT+ manga selection

It is worth mentioning that this selection is limited, especially because it avoided listing the usual classics, and, on the other hand, although there are excellent works such as My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness, Our dreams at Dusk or Run Away With Me They are not yet translated into Spanish and it is a bit more complex to request shipments. Due to this, there are few titles, however, you will not regret giving your time to one.

Source: Seven Seas, My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness.

Let’s remember that the more the content is supported, the more likely it is that publishers will put effort into translating the works into our language. So read and visualize and understand the different perspectives of love.

Ultimately, love is the answerry love will always find a way. From any narrative classic to the different supports in which illustration or movement coexist (we refer to graphic adventure films or video games), love is a central theme of humanity’s occupation and its diversity will not cease, so it is important to dwell on its glamorous and perfect diversity.

Source: Seven Seas,Our dreams at Dusk.

Pride Month is important to generate spaces and respectful visibility of the LGBTT+ community, especially in this month, let’s embrace the sensitive manga works with which it benefits us.

A contemporary classic of literature

The evil ones by Camila Sosa Villada is a delivery of contemporary Argentine literature that will invite you to recognize, live with, and empathize with the trans community in a raw and illuminating way. In the midst of a hostile environment, we will see with intense vivacity the pains of the transvestite and transsexual community in Latin America today.

So go ahead and buy some LGBTT+ manga installment this Pride Month.

