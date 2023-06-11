A 27th LGBTQIAP+ Pride Parade takes place this Sunday (June 11, 2023) in São Paulo, with concerts by Daniela Mercury and Pabllo Vittar. The event starts at 10 am on Av. Paulista, with 19 electric trios, and continues to Praça Roosevelt, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo.

Two novelties mark the 2023 edition: people with disabilities will have access to an accessibility area, with sign language interpreters and support teams. The initiative is supported by the Municipal Secretariat for Persons with Disabilities.

The other novelty is that the event will have a flash mob –artistic presentation performed suddenly by a group of people in public spaces– in homage to the artist Kaká Di Polly, drag queen who died in January 2023.

The parade will be themed “We want social policies for LGBT+ in full and not in half”. The Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship invested around BRL 2.5 million in the organization of 3 electric trios, which will represent the LGBTI Citizenship Centers, maintained by the Coordination of LGBTI+ Policies.

Read the full trios schedule: