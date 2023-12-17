Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/12/2023 – 19:27

For people's right to be themselves, without prejudice or violence, the second edition of the LGBTQIAP+ Parade in Rio de Janeiro takes place this Sunday (17). The march is also the closing of the Festival Be Yourselfwhich means “be yourself” in English, organized by CasaNem, which started on the 14th. The focus of the event is to give visibility and defend the rights, above all, of the trans population.

The event takes place in Lapa, a traditional neighborhood in the central area of ​​the capital of Rio de Janeiro, a symbolic location for the LGBTQIAP+ movement. It is in this area that, for example, Turma Ok is located, a nightclub founded in 1961, which is considered the oldest in the country to bring together LGBTQIAP+ people and which continues to operate.

In the same region, there is Casarão de Luana Muniz, where the transvestite lived who sheltered and guided other trans women who depended on prostitution to survive. In addition to Cabaré Casanova, which no longer works, where icons such as Laura de Vison, Meime dos Brilhos and Madame Satã made history with their performances.

“Lapa has become a very violent and dangerous place for LGBT people, which is why we decided to put the parade this year at the end of the Festival Be Yourself, passing through the places where LGBT people frequent the most and where violence has occurred the most. We want to organize and occupy these spaces and put an end to this violence”, says activist Indianarae Siqueira, founder of CasaNem and organizer of the march.

For Indianarae, this violence that is on the streets and expresses prejudice originates in other instances, such as the Brazilian Parliament itself. The Chamber of Deputies this year approved in commission a bill (PL) which prohibits same-sex marriage. In 2011, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) equated same-sex relationships with stable unions between men and women, thus recognizing the same-sex union as a family nucleus.

Trans visibility

The LGBTQIAP+ Parade is held in partnership with Rio City Hall, through the Executive Coordination of Sexual Diversity (CEDs) and the state program Rio SemLGBTphobia.

“It's a moment of a lot of resistance because it's a parade really built by trans and transvestite people so that we understand all the demands and all this vulnerability. I think the agenda here today is more citizenship, more rights and more respect for the LGBTQIAP+ population, but with a focus on the trans population”, says the coordinator of the Centro de Cidadania LGBT Baixada Litorânea, linked to the state government. The program offers free legal, psychological and social assistance.

The trans population is, among the LGBTQIAP+, one of those who suffer the most violence in Brazil. According to the Observatory of Deaths and Violence against LBGTI+in 2022, 273 deaths were recorded, 159 of which were trans people.

“The Lapa Parade is a reconquest of the LGBT and trans population in general, because Lapa is one of the postcards of the world, of Brazil and Rio de Janeiro and is known as a place of night, of chaos, of adversity, but also the reception. Being here during the day, starting a stop during the day, means reviewing the colonization process in this area”, says professor Sara Wagner York.

Route

Initially, the parade would travel through the streets of Lapa and Aterro do Flamengo to the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio. The Military Police, however, alleged a lack of authorization for the event to take place at the museum and a lack of personnel to follow the route. It was then agreed that the event would only take place in front of Arcos da Lapa, where the sound car was positioned.

CasaNem manager, Ivone Correia, regretted that the route could not be completed. “The parade is a matter of visibility, of showing this region in which we live, visit and have our lives. I am 68 years old. I was a kid and I already knew it here, I made my living, I prostituted myself here, for example. It’s our environment, it’s important to show that we’re here and we’re still going to stay, because we have to stay somewhere and this is our place,” she says.

In addition to celebrating the diversity and representation of the LGBTQIAP+ community, the festival aims to raise funds to maintain CasaNem's essential activities. Operating for seven years, the entity provides assistance to the LGBTQIAP+ population in vulnerable situations. CasaNem offers shelter, food and guidance, in addition to providing courses to insert these people into the job market.