In the week in which the LGBTQIA+ Pride Daythe report from Brazil Agency conducted an exclusive interview with Nelson Matias, president of the São Paulo Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Parade Association. The event, which began in 1997, was considered the largest in the world by the Guinness Book in 2006, when it brought together around 2.5 million people.

Nelson talks about the importance of maintaining the political and not just festive character of the Parade and warns about the need for the battles to go beyond the virtual world: “nothing replaces the strength of the streets”. At this year’s editionheld on June 2, the theme was “Enough negligence and regression in the Legislature: vote consciously for the rights of the LGBT+ population”.

The leader of the organization says that it is necessary to strengthen the fight against the advance of conservative forces and reflects on the possibility of intensifying the union with other social movements, such as the black and feminist movements. Another topic discussed is how to establish coherent relationships with companies that exploit the so-called pink money (LGBT+ consumer market).

Brazil Agency: The theme of the Parade this year was the importance of public policies, with a focus on representation in the Legislature. Why did you choose this focus?

Nelson Matias: First, we would like to denounce that the Brazilian Legislative Branch needs to put an end to its extreme negligence regarding LGBT+ rights, especially in the National Congress. The lack of specific legislation to combat LGBT+ phobia has left gaps that need to be filled by the Judiciary. All the achievements we have had over the years were due to the actions of the Judiciary, in relation to the negligence of this Legislative Branch. I will give a very clear example: the criminalization of LGBT+ phobia was recently recognized by the Supreme Federal Court. We had a bill, 22/2006, that had this objective. Not only was the bill not put on the agenda, it was also excluded and no longer exists. In other words, the National Congress simply erased any possibility of having this discussion.

We called on the community to discuss this, because we understand that the Parade is not an NGO’s initiative, it belongs to everyone. And in recent years, we have adopted this practice of talking about elections in the parades that take place during election periods. And in this matter of the Legislature, we understand that in addition to not approving laws regarding our rights, they want to go backwards. Marriage was guaranteed by the Supreme Federal Court. And the Legislature recently approved a bill that prevents LGBT+ people from having their marriage recognized. We saw this maneuver in Congress. We still don’t know if it will pass.

And we have observed in the country’s political history that this will only change if we manage to form a fighting front. Because the elected congressmen who form the evangelical, agro and bullet groups have a very strong coalition. And these are groups that do not strive for progressive agendas.

We have a gain when we start to bring this issue to the election. We managed to elect two trans people: Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG). We have an openly gay senator, Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES). We are infinitely small compared to the universe of these benches. However, if you think that this would have been unthinkable 10 or 20 years ago, it means that somehow we managed to raise awareness among our peers and allies.

With this in mind, in recent years we have reinforced to the LGBT+ population that it is necessary to vote for LGBT+ people and expand our presence in the Legislature. Now, I need to have a critical vote too. You cannot vote for someone LGBT+ who is not committed to LGBT+ issues. Here in São Paulo, there is an elected trans councilor who doesn’t talk about trans people’s agendas. There is a right-wing black man who speaks against racial and LGBT+ quotas. So they don’t represent us.

Brazil Agency: The history of LGBTQIA+ mobilization in Brazil is long and involves contributions from different generations. Are LGBTQIA+ youth engaging in continuing this history, whether through parades or other forms of struggle?

Nelson Matias: Every society goes through renewal processes and faces intergenerational issues. I arrived at Parada in 1997. This is 27 years old, so people in this age group were being born today when I started. Over the years, Parada has become extremely young. And that’s important. When I arrived, there were others before me that I greatly revere. Without these people, we wouldn’t be at the level we are today, even with all the LGBTphobia issues we still face.

The only thing I have demanded from this younger activist is that, despite the importance of using the internet and social networks, nothing replaces the strength of the street. I, at 58 years old, try to adapt as much as possible to this interaction in the virtual world, which they dominate a lot. However, the strength of the street is very strong and says a lot about us. Because, from the moment I step out from behind a screen and go into the street, I am strengthening the individuals who are there as citizens. What we need now is precisely for these young people to also understand this way.

This is important when continuing this fight, which is daily and constant. And it is normal for this youth to emerge more and more, because it has arrived at a historical moment in which it may be easier to be gay. More than it was in 1997, or in 1969, during the military dictatorship. It is much easier to be a Pablo Vittar today than to be a Ney Matogrosso in 1970, defying all the country’s political restrictions. You will see, for example, the indigenous population and those of African origin, and they have a history of referring to those who came before them. I miss that in the LGBT+ community.

‘Ah, but LGBT+ people are still out of the job market, still being kicked out of their homes, still being murdered’. Yes, that is a fact, but much less than it was before. You can show your affection in public with a much lower risk of being attacked or violated than there was 20 years ago. This is an achievement of the streets. When I meet with younger people, I tell them that we are preparing for them to continue carrying this flag, because we are getting older. They will probably fight based on new dynamics, but they will still need to occupy the streets and other spaces of power.

Brazil Agency: The São Paulo Pride Parade was sponsored by major companies. Do you select partners based on their affinity with LGBT+ values? How do you balance the need to raise funds with the care of not associating yourself with a brand that only intends to profit from the movement’s flag?

Nelson Matias: Back then, when we made our first stops, we had little resources. At times, we basically had support from the unions. When we started back there, we didn’t yet have this thing about pink money or companies embracing cross-cutting issues, such as the LGBT+ population, women, the environment and the black population. This is very recent. And when the companies came, we discussed what the criteria would be. Are we going to accept everything or not?

I would rather hold a Pride Parade without money than receive resources from a company, for example, that practices slave-like labor. Or that does not have a policy within its company aimed at LGBT+ employees. When companies started contacting us, most of them already had at least a small amount of internal work in this regard. And that is what we continue to demand. It is not a problem for companies to see us as consumers. They live off this, they are part of a capitalist system. Let’s not be naive and think that it would work any other way. However, within this system, I am also a citizen. So, what citizenship policies is this company implementing?

And we have also been demanding that companies do not abandon their parades. We have seen some in Brazil facing great difficulties because they receive very little funding. I can hold a Parade with little money or with a lot of money. But it is money that will set the tone for its grandeur. It is the money that will determine whether I can have more floats, more artists, more colors and balloons. But if I don’t have any, that’s okay. We must always remember that the Parade is, above all, a demonstration, and it will continue to be that way.

If instead of millions, I put 100,000 people on the streets, it will still remain one of the biggest demonstrations in this country. Putting 3 million people on the streets in São Paulo is not easy. But a parade with 100 people in the Sertão of Pernambuco is as significant as the Parade in São Paulo. Today, companies have basically only seen the São Paulo Parade, but what about the other parades in Brazil that are experiencing a lot of difficulty? We need to talk to companies, show that we are everywhere today. We are the country with the biggest Parade in the world and the largest number of parades in the world. Brand that was before the United States. We have more than 320 stops made in Brazil. In the interior of São Paulo alone, I have 52 stops. Apart from the outskirts stops. We made a calculation at the last meeting of parade organizers, and we put more than 20 million people on the streets. It’s very significant.

Brazil Agency: From a political point of view, is there an attempt to unify struggles with other historically marginalized groups in society? Or is there an understanding that, because they have differences, the movements need to act separately?

Nelson Matias: This unity is the dream, the goal, but still a utopia. I have a privileged position: I am a white, cisgender gay man. I go completely unnoticed on the street, because I have no features that reveal my homosexuality. But at no point in my life have I exempted myself from fighting for others. I don’t want to have a voice, for example, like a transvestite, because I will never know what the pain of a transvestite is. But I can join their fight. I will never want to have a voice like a black person, because I will never know what racism feels like, but I can join them.

Social movements are deeply rooted in the left, in what it preaches as a progressive ideology. But, lately, we have seen a lot of discourse that goes against what is being said now, about how to unite our issues. Because our enemies and modus operandi are the same. For example, what discriminates against a transvestite from a woman is misogyny and sexism. The protagonists are the same. The right does this very well, when the different groups need to unite, despite all their differences, they unite.

The problem of femicide in Brazil is my problem. I am not a woman, I am a white gay man, but I should be outraged when I hear on the news every day that women are murdered by sexist men. This should be my issue. I should be outraged when a black person is the victim of an assault. And when these attempts are made, there are often counter-reactions, because it is not my place to speak. It may not be my place to speak, but I am here to fight with you. I think the system is precisely afraid of this and that is why the white men in power fight so hard against our existence.

We need to be aware that we have much more strength together and unite our agendas, because we have more things that unite us than separate us. We are victims of prejudice and exclusion. But we still have problems to overcome, issues that cross us like social class consciousness, because you will also have income cuts. Within a capitalist system, what counts is money. If the transvestite arrives at the most chic restaurant in São Paulo, in the best imported car, they will arrange a red carpet for her. Now, if she arrives in a bad mood, they’ll call the police. The same thing for a black person.

At some point I heard from someone that Parada had become ugly and poor. And why was she saying that? Because the periphery came down and occupied Parada. Before, there were a lot of middle class people. And that’s it, we are this diversity. We are this complexity of social structures.

That said, it is a dream of mine and many others to one day try to hold a Pride Parade that is not just LGBTQIA+, but also for social movements. I don’t know if I will be alive to see it, but it would be the pinnacle. If one day that happens, it means it’s game over for the other side.