Entities say talking about trans is a crime of transphobia and ask for suspension of the congressman’s networks

A National LGBTI+ Alliance and the ABRAFH (Brazilian Association of Homotransfective Families) filed an ACP (Public Civil Action) in the Civil Court of Brasília (DF) against federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) to collect BRL 5 million in compensation for speeches by the congressman considered transphobic.

On March 8 of this year, Ferreira used a wig to mock trans women during a speech in honor of International Women’s Day, on the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies.

For the entities, the congressman’s speech and performance constitute a crime of transphobia and “evident” hate speech, which, according to the institutions, can incite violence against the LGBTI+ population (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and more) in Brazil. Here’s the full (566 KB).

“Speech like this encourages the disrespectful and criminal facet against transgenders, inciting this type of discrimination and prejudice, as well as violence against the LGBTI+ population, in addition to the already known practice of gender political violence”he said.

In the document, the National LGBTI+ Alliance and ABRAFH also stated that Nikolas Ferreira used the March 8 speech to “promote your image” and, for this reason, they asked for the immediate suspension of the congressman’s social networks or the removal of the contents.

“The use of social networks for his promotion is not just about sharing the video that reproduces his speech from the pulpit of the Chamber of Deputies on March 8th. The deputy made dozens of posts about what happened, validating his criminal discourse after his speech in the Chamber.”

“TRANSRIC”

through your profile on Twitter, the congressman commented on the document and stated that “I don’t know what’s funnier: the amount, the fact that they passed the cloth when it was Lula or the concern with my number of followers and likes on the document”.

“Revealed truths and hypocrisies really pay off, that’s why they want to censor”, he said. In another tweet, Ferreira stated that it must be “transric” to think that he has the value to pay the required indemnity. Read below the tweets.