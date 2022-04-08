Home page World

Participants of the “Pride March” in New York with sneakers in the colors of the rainbow. © Seth Little/AP/dpa

Can children learn about transgender people in school? According to a new law in Florida, it’s taboo for young children and allowed for older children. The regulation caused a stir in the United States.

Washington – It should go to the protection of children. And parental rights. At least that’s what Ron DeSantis argues. The Republican is the governor of the US state of Florida and recently signed legislation banning the topics of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through third grade and restricting it for older students.

Opponents call the law “Don’t Say Gay”. But the rights of the LGBTQI community are not only in danger in Florida. Conservatives across the country are trying to curtail them. The state of Alabama has just introduced a similar – even more far-reaching – law. In the US, there is talk of a veritable culture war over issues of gender identity.

The English abbreviation LGBTQI stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people, queer and intersex people. Florida’s new law has sparked outrage far beyond the state. Democratic US President Joe Biden called the regulation “hateful”. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki pledged that the government would do everything possible to ensure that all children in schools are treated equally.

Republican DeSantis, on the other hand, argues that parental rights are “increasingly under attack” across the country. Florida is committed to ensuring that parents play a fundamental role in the upbringing of their children. The lessons should not be used to “sexualize children as young as five”. During the corona pandemic, DeSantis had driven an anti-mask policy in schools and already referred to the rights of parents. The 43-year-old is said to have ambitions for the 2024 presidential candidacy. He is often compared to ex-President Donald Trump. US media see him as his biggest rival within the Republicans.

The new law in Florida is worded vaguely in parts. “Teaching by school staff or third parties about sexual orientation or gender identity must not be taught in kindergarten or third grade or in a manner that is not age or developmentally appropriate,” it says. Critics argue that it remains unclear what “not appropriate for age or development” actually means. Parents can request a judicial investigation if they suspect a violation of the law has occurred, at the expense of the school district. Parents can also sue for damages.

All of this could happen on the basis of rumors, writes the “New York Magazine” in an analysis. Because of the potential cost, some schools could preemptively ban LGBTQI-related topics in the classroom and ban LGBTQI-related books from the library. The law is a “license to bully”.

Brandon Wolf of the organization Equality Florida, which campaigns for the rights of the LGBTQI community, sees it similarly. Talking about these people should be censored, he says. This will lead to young homosexuals and transsexuals in particular being stigmatized and excluded. “They’re already at higher risk of depression, anxiety, family rejection, or bullying,” he says. In addition, they are many times more suicidal than their classmates.

“The unfortunate thing about this policy right now is that we’ve made a lot of progress as a community,” says Wolf. Same-sex marriage is an example of this. The new law is now trying to ban LGBTQI families from the classroom. Right-wing opponents have always tried to find new ways to ban the visibility of LGBTQI people from society. Many of these efforts were explicitly directed against trans people. “They chose trans people as contrast figures because they hope people have a deep-seated fear of something they don’t understand.” Trans people are people who have changed their gender from birth don’t feel like they belong.

A record number of bills were passed nationwide this year that would restrict the rights of the LGBTQI community, NBC reports, based on data from the civil rights organization ACLU and the LGBTQI action group Freedom for All Americans. The “Washington Post” writes of a “historic wave”. An example of legislative initiatives are, for example, regulations that prevent trans people from playing in sports teams that correspond to their gender identity – for example in schools. Such laws exist in a dozen states. In Alabama, gender reassignment treatments for young people are to be criminalized – a corresponding law is with the governor to sign.

Of course, not all of the drafts that are submitted ultimately become law. Some states, such as Texas recently, save themselves the way through parliament directly. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Child Protection Agency to investigate parents whose underage transgender children are undergoing sex reassignment treatments. A court stopped the decree for the time being.

Civil rights organizations also rely on the judiciary in Florida. They are suing against the new school law and hope to be able to overturn the regulation after all. dpa