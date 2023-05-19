G7, sensational words from the Canadian prime minister against Meloni

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he is “concerned by some of the” positions “that Italy is taking on rights lgbtq. But I can’t wait to talk about it with you”. Trudeau himself said this during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Giorgia Melonias reported by various Canadian media present at the first part of the meeting.

According to a statement from the Canadian government, the two leaders “exchanged views on the importance of protecting and defending human rights, including the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people. Prime Minister Meloni replied that his government is following the decisions of the courts and it is not departing from previous administrations“.

