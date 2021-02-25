Hades came into our lives in 2020 for good, the new proposal of Supergiant games It turned out to be one of the current jewels of the indie gaming world, thanks to its refreshing gameplay, incredible soundtrack, and great art.

During The Game Awards 2020, Hades took the award for Best Independent Game, and repeated triumphs in each awards to which he was invited. This also happened in the first Gayming awards, because it is a title that has an excellent representation of the collective LGBTQ + in the industry.

Is Hades seriously LGBTQ +? If you don’t remember, in Hades you can choose to follow a romantic story, since the protagonist, Zagreus, you can date three of the NPC interactives that we know in the game.

The options are Thanatos, Megaera and Dusa, evidently Zagreus is a bisexual character (that is, nothing closer to canonical Greek mythology), something that is not very common in a game, much less in a leading role.

The above led to Hades to be nominated in multiple categories in the first Gayming awards driven by EA Games.

We recommend you: Review: ‘Hades’ – The underworld has never been so addictive.

Among the prizes he took home were Game of the Year and Award by the readers of Gayming Magazine, both awarded by an international panel of judges LGBTQ + industry professionals.

The industry is having greater LGBTQ + representation and it is important to recognize this

Other games that also appeared in this award were If Found … Y Tell me why.

The objective of this award is to recognize and encourage more representation of the group LGBTQ + in the industry, not only in terms of creators and community members, but also recognizing the stories of the titles that we play every day, where representation has been absent for so long.

This has been changing little by little, in recent years we have seen games like Life is Strange Y Night in the woods, showing that the representation can be given in a complex and well-written way. Even reaching AAA games like The last of us Y Borderlands.

Source.



