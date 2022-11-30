BERLIN (Reuters) – Members of the LGBTQ community can attend the World Cup in Qatar but the West cannot “dictate” to Qataris what they should believe, Qatar’s energy minister told German newspaper Bild.

“If they want to visit Qatar, we have no problem with that,” State Minister for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, speaking to Bild in published comments. this Wednesday.

But he said the West wants to “dictate what it wants” to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

“If you want to change me so that I say I believe in LGBTQ, that my family should be LGBTQ, that I accept LGBTQ in my country, that I change my laws and Islamic laws to satisfy the West, then that is not acceptable,” he added. .