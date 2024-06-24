“You’re not crazy, why does the Ministry of Health say that?” her mother asked Gianna Camacho when, on May 10, the Peruvian Government issued a decree, endorsed by President Dina Boluarte, which considers that LGBTIQ+ people have mental health problems due to their identities.

Gianna, a trans woman and activist, recognizes that it is very hard to go through this situation, after so much struggle to advance the rights of the community. “Trans people can suffer from some mental disorder like any other person: stress, depression, anxiety, bipolarity, schizophrenia, but Just because we are trans, we do not already have this condition. “We are not mentally ill.”

In the ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases), published in 1992, transsexuality was considered a pathology, but In 2022 the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminated it when the ICD-11 came into force.

However, when updating the Essential Insurance Plan (Peas), which contains a list of minimum benefits for affiliates, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) incorporated new diagnoses in the category of mental and behavioral disorders, to provide them with free psychological treatment. . For this, the old WHO classification was put into effect again.

Peruvian authorities argue that ICD-10 is maintained until the gradual implementation of ICD-11 begins, as in other countries in the region. And they reject the criticism by stating that they rather seek to “expand mental health care to outpatient, psychiatric, and endocrinological treatments derived from gender identity, which before the decree were not covered by private insurers.”

According to Camacho, who is also coordinator of the LGBTI+ Human Rights Observatory of the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, The implementation of this decree “opens the way to discrimination and in some way he agrees with many people who have been saying that we are sick and have something to cure. The Ministry of Health gives them a tool to strengthen their hate speeches and arguments. 30 years of struggle of trans people are being erased.”

Maximum punishment

It is true that the LGBTQ+ community has had greater visibility in recent times, but there are data that are difficult to assimilate because cases of homophobia in the world are increasing. Even today Still in 11 countries sexual acts between people of the same sex can carry the death penalty, although the crime has different names and there are variations in some States.

Furthermore, it is difficult to access statistics so there is no certainty about the number of possible executions. In Brunei, Iran, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen the legislation is radical, while in Qatar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, the death penalty is a possibility subject to the interpretation of Islamic law or “sharia”. ”.

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (Ilga, for its acronym in English), identified 62 UN Member States that still criminalize consensual same-sex sexual acts (60 by explicit legal provisions and 2 de facto). And only 131 are not criminalized.

This context of extreme intransigence and social stigma forces many people to hide their sexual preferences because they could suffer fines, prison and even death.

hate speech

But beyond those countries traditionally opposed to respect for human rights, the setback reaches Latin America. In 2023, the then candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, spoke openly about homosexuality in an interview with the Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly: “If you want to be with an elephant… if you have the elephant’s consent, it is your problem and of the elephant. I am not opposed to two people of the same sex getting married. For me, marriage is a contract. It can be two parts, three or 50 if you want.”

However, already in government, her position, aligned with the radical right, materialized one of her most euphoric campaign announcements: “Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversities, out!” On June 11, this state agency was definitively dissolved, at a time when violence gives no respite.

A month ago four women who shared a room in Buenos Aires were attacked with a Molotov cocktail and only one survived. “They were set on fire for lesbians and poor people,” said one of the members of the Barracas Lesbian Assembly collective during a protest over this crime and blamed the State. In fact, the Women’s Office of the Supreme Court of Justice reported 250 direct victims of feminicide during 2023, including “five victims of transvesticide/transfemicide”.

By closing that ministry, the government froze the budget for the Accompany Program, which financially supported women and people from the LGBTIQ+ community who were victims of violence. Among other controversial measures, Milei prohibited the use of inclusive language in public administration, closed the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi), eliminated the resolution that demanded gender parity in companies and civil associations and canceled training programs with a gender perspective.

Many see these measures as an unprecedented attack against the community, but above all against those who lost their lives fighting for rights that are about to be shipwrecked. The collective protest in the streets raised the flag against discrimination and complaints have been filed before international organizations and an action for protection in justice promoted by the Argentine LGBTI Federation.

However, Persecution and hatred do not have a defined ideology. Dámaso Vargas, a Nicaraguan trans activist exiled abroad, knows this well. She reflects on the importance of understanding the situation of the community from doctrine, history and politics.

“It was difficult for me to assume my gender identity because it meant a very big break with my family. That’s why I continued working so that what happened to me would not happen to someone else; it was never an option to leave activism.”

“It is hard to exist in Nicaragua is a highly homophobic, sexist, misogynistic, transphobic country. It was difficult for me to assume my gender identity because it meant a very big break with my family. That’s why I continued working so that what happened to me doesn’t happen to someone else; it was never an option to leave activism.”

She is very aware of the social breakdown in 2018, because since then “more than a million Nicaraguans are around the world fleeing the violence of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, but I must say that we are also fleeing from dying of hunger. ”.

Vargas puts his finger on the sore spot. Although the reality in exile is different, the activist, now based in Costa Rica, assures that, regardless of the place, the problem persists. “You continue to recognize this attitude, these looks that are directed at your identity. of gender and that even if we want to deny it, it does have a level of psychic and emotional affectation for us.”

A report as of March 2024 from the Observatory of Human Rights Violations of LGBTQI+ People in Nicaragua concluded that “trans women have been victims of serious and lethal forms of violence, which appears as a trend in recent years, where transfemicides “They have been increasing.” But they also warn about police action “inefficient, late, and in some cases non-existent” that contributes to impunity.

There is hope?

The LGBTIQ+ community celebrates the consolidation of equal marriage, administrative advances in identity recognition, and the opening of private initiatives to diversity. But these achievements are almost always accompanied by a shadow of rejection and discrimination.

For example, the Mexican Eva Cabrera has had to fight for legal recognition that allows her to establish herself at a professional level. In 2017, she was the first transgender woman in Aguascalientes to rectify her birth certificate based on her gender identity. The entire process took more than a year, but now they can do it in up to two months.

As a business administrator she got a job where she feels respected and fulfilled. “Where I am currently was certified as a safe company for LGBTIQ+ people and Fortunately, I lead a very good professional life. At the end of the day everything is a win-win, they are doing well and so are we.”

With the new government taking office on October 1 in Mexico, no radical changes are envisioned, although Eva hopes it will be more encouraging regarding community rights. “There is hope,” she adds.

The pride of being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and with sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and diverse sexual characteristics (LGBTIQ+) is enough to continue fighting. Unfortunately, not yet for the full recognition that everyone deserves just for the right to exist, regardless of how they identify.

The situation in Colombia In the country, the rights of the diverse population have been recognized and protected at the jurisprudential level. This means that Congress has not legislated on the subject of equal marriage, identity change, sexual reaffirmation,

registration of children from homoparental families, among other rights. Just in Pride month, The project that sought to prohibit the so-called conversion therapies sank due to lack of procedures

and times in the First Committee of the Senate, where the third debate of this initiative supported by LGBTIQ+ organizations was expected to take place. Affirmative Caribbean pointed out that this event demonstratesthe absence of political will from Congress regarding the rights of the diverse population

. “Torture practices continue to be a threat to sexual and gender diversity in the country.” Chamber representative Carolina Giraldo promised that she will file the project again under the motto “nothing to cure.”