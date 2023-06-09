Karolyn Li remembers reading the brochure for China’s prestigious Tsinghua University when she was in high school. She singled out a graduate who had co-founded an LGBTQ rights organization, a suggestion of inclusion that surprised Li, who identifies as queer.

Now a third-year student at Tsinghua, Li, 21, sees the brochure as cruelly ironic. She and her friend, Christine Huang, a 23-year-old senior who identifies as lesbian, have spent the past year locked in a losing battle against the university and the nation’s education authorities over gay expression.

When the two women distributed rainbow flags on campus in Beijing last year, the university punished them. When they tried to place flowers outside the bedroom of a transgender classmate who committed suicide in March, they were surrounded by security. When they posed with rainbow flags in a photo in May, a university employee said they couldn’t post the images online.

Their experiences point to the shrinking space for gay and transgender expression. As the ruling Communist Party has tightened controls on civil society, nationalist commentators on social media have sought to portray Chinese LGBTQ activist groups in particular as a tool of hostile foreign forces.

Civic groups in China have long had to navigate ill-defined margins of official tolerance. But under Xi Jinping, the top leader since 2012, the authorities have stepped up the crackdown. In 2016, China banned TV shows and movies from showing gay characters. In 2021, WeChat, the most popular app in China, removed the accounts of LGBTQ organizations operated by universities.

On May 14 last year, the eve of a Chinese pride day, women unfurled 10 rainbow flags on a table inside a campus market. The school accused them of promoting a “harmful influence,” according to written decisions explaining their punishment, which barred them from receiving scholarships for six months and made it difficult for them to apply to graduate school in China.

Li, who earned a bachelor’s degree in history, is now looking to build a new life abroad, hoping to apply for graduate programs abroad. Huang will be received next month with no job prospects. She had hoped to work at an LGBTQ nonprofit, but she knows her options are narrowing.

In February, they sued the Ministry of Education. They went to court on May 24, only to hear from a judge that the case would not be accepted. “We must document that we exist, we work hard and we fight.”

By: Nicole Hong and Zixu Wang