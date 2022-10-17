Due to lack of enthusiasm, mayor Femke Halsema has canceled a meeting planned for Monday evening, where mosque administrators would sign a declaration of support for the LGBTQ community. A spokesperson for the mayor said.

The invitation to sign the statement of support this weekend sparked a chain reaction of angry reactions from mosque authorities, who feel stigmatized. According to Halsema’s spokesperson, only ‘a few’ of the approximately sixty Islamic places of worship in Amsterdam would have been willing to come. That is why it was decided Monday morning to cancel the meeting.

discriminatory

A number of mosques issued separate press releases on Sunday, in which – often in harsh terms – they distanced themselves from the intended statement of support. The mosques argue that it is suggested that only Muslims are responsible for violence against LGBTQ people. They therefore call the statement of support discriminatory.

Halsema calls it 'pertinently untrue' that only the Muslim community would be asked to sign the declaration of support. According to her, Christian and Jewish institutions have also been invited to participate, but they would sign the declaration at a later stage.

The mayor wrote on Instagram on Sunday that she had discussed with mosque boards in May that the Muslim community should be prevented from being seen as the ‘problem owner’ of violence against LGBTQ people.