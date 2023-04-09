A group of about twenty people attacked a COC building in Eindhoven on Saturday evening. A volunteer of this Dutch interest group of LGBTI people was beaten and a rainbow flag that hung on the facade was pulled down and tried to set it on fire. The people also shouted swear words such as ‘cancer gay’. According to the interest group, these were PSV supporters.

