A group of about twenty people attacked a COC building in Eindhoven on Saturday evening. A COC volunteer was beaten and a rainbow flag hanging from the facade was pulled off and tried to set on fire. They also shouted swear words such as ‘cancer gay’. According to the interest group of LGBTI people, these were football supporters who went to the match between PSV and Excelsior.

