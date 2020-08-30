In the French Quarter of Shanghai, lesbians and gays can be open about their sexuality. But the tolerance of the authorities has its limits.

SHANGHAI taz | If you want to visit the Shanghai Pride art exhibition, you have to bring a good dose of intuition: the address leads to a splendid Art Deco building on the representative promenade of the Huangpu River, opposite the iconic Shanghai skyline. But neither posters nor neon signs on the glass row on the ground floor indicate that aspiring homosexual artists are exhibiting their works here. Only those who have previously registered online are allowed to enter the gallery through the transparent access barrier – a safe space that should cause as little offense as possible.

The paintings presented also avoid explicit depictions of sexuality; after all, every exhibition in China requires the approval of the local cultural office. In abstract digital prints in pop art style, same-sex love is only hinted at. One of the pictures shows a couple of men embracing, a traditional Chinese silhouette emblazoned in the background. During the vernissage, the 29-year-old artist Yang Yiliang explained the melancholy message behind the supposedly idyllic work: Family unity and social acceptance are often only a distant utopia for gay men in China.

“From the Community and the Allies” was organized by Shanghai Pride; an organization that tries every summer to portray the status quo of the city’s LGBT community at film festivals and discussion evenings. This year, however, the members surprisingly stopped all activities after twelve years in an ominous statement: “We hoped to give everyone who looked for it a feeling of belonging and to create an environment of inclusion and love,” it says.

With the request for anonymity, a female member of the Pride organization provides information: “Over the years we have gained more and more acceptance within society. However, the more popular we became, the greater the pressure from the authorities, ”says the young woman. In the past, events had to be relocated to smaller locations. This year, however, police interrogations and surveillance have increased. In addition, the authorities asked several times for unannounced drug tests – apparently to find excuses to take action against the organizers.

Police interrogations and surveillance

“It is almost impossible to know what motives the Chinese authorities have – for example whether they are specifically directed against the homosexual movement or against civil society in general,” says filmmaker Fan Popo, who has directed a queer film festival in Beijing he last moved to Berlin. The 34-year-old has made a name for himself on the scene with documentaries. In “Mama Rainbow” from 2012, he accompanied four mothers with their gay and lesbian children. At that time it was still very difficult to find Chinese parents who were open to the camera about their children’s sexuality, he says.

“However, Chinese society has changed a lot in recent years, mostly in a positive direction,” says Fan Popo. Non-governmental organizations have educated society about sexual minorities. Young Chinese people openly share their outing experiences on social media. Chinese pop culture has long since broken away from rigid gender identities. For a country that criminalized homosexuality until 1997, even classifying it as a mental illness until 2001, this is a remarkable development.

In liberal Shanghai, these changes are visible everywhere: In Lucca 390 gay Chinese meet to celebrate and drink, the meeting place for lesbians is the dimly lit Roxie bar. Those who are well connected dive deeper into underground culture – into the hidden cellar clubs that organize monthly “Drag Queen Nights”. China’s gays have their own app for dating: “Blued”, a copy of the worldwide dating app Grindr, is the largest of its kind in the world with around 50 million registered users.

Saturday evening, in the narrow streets of the former French concession, a district that was extraterritorial and then European at the time until the end of the 1940s: hip millennials in eccentric clothing stroll under the green plane trees, lesbian couples show their affection with open hands. Countless fashion boutiques by gay designers, artist studios and Japanese whiskey bars have established themselves in the two-story colonial buildings. Many of the party-goers sit on the sidewalk with their drinks. Practically nobody wears masks any more, and the fever measurements that are mandatory in Beijing stopped months ago.

Chong, gay IT worker from Shanghai “I am not restricted at all in everyday life”

The 30-year-old Chong – blue Hawaiian shirt, mullet cut – with short hair at the front and long hair at the back – and a pearl necklace on his neck came to celebrate with his friends this Saturday evening. Does he sense increasing pressure from the authorities on sexual minorities? “I am basically not restricted in my everyday life,” says the employee of an IT company who lives openly gay. Of course, homosexuality fundamentally contradicts Confucian values, he says: “For men it is traditionally the highest goal to reproduce and continue the family bloodline.”

But Chong also says that China has meanwhile replaced its Confucian tradition with rock-hard capitalism: “Nowadays, Chinese society is primarily about being efficient as a man and making money.” Sexuality is absolutely secondary.

Society is becoming more liberal

The social attitudes towards homosexuality in China have changed dramatically since the turn of the millennium. The Institute for Sex and Gender Studies at Beijing Renmin University published nationwide studies from 2006 to 2015. Accordingly, the proportion within the population who demand the same rights for homosexuals has remained relatively constant at around 45 percent. At the same time, however, the proportion of critics of equality has fallen from over 52 percent to 28 percent. “When it comes to the prospect of equality for the gay community in the near future, there is no reason for undue optimism – but definitely no reason for extreme pessimism either,” said Institute Director Pan Suiming.

This ambivalence is also evident in the legislation: same-sex marriages are not legally recognized in China, adoptions among homosexuals are prohibited and there is also no anti-discrimination law to protect sexual minorities. A 2016 publication by the United Nations Development Program states that only five percent of all homosexuals would come out in their work or school. Over half of them state that they have experienced discrimination.

In addition, when Xi Jinping took office as General Secretary of the Communist Party in 2013, a worrying development can be observed: Non-governmental organizations are increasingly being kept on a short leash, which affects environmental activists as well as human rights lawyers. In 2015, on International Women’s Day of all times, the authorities arrested five leading feminists – and only for distributing educational brochures against sexual harassment. In such cases, “violation of social order” is usually the reason.

It seems as if the Communist Party fears socially critical activism above all, especially if it is promoted by foreign consulates, cultural institutes or think tanks. Whether it is about gay rights or human rights ultimately only plays a subordinate role.

However, despite the more restrictive social climate, the Shanghai Chong says of his home country: “For me, China tends to be more feminine: loving, caring and soft.” He definitely does not want to move away. There are other cities – such as Chengdu in Sichuan Province – that are more tolerant and accommodate a larger LGBT community. But only Shanghai offers this unique mixture of freedom of movement, culture and history.